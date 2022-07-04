Watch CBS News
Three dead, six others injured after car crash in Winnetka

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision in Winnetka where three people lost their lives. Six others are being evaluated for injuries, according to LA Fire.

Three men were declared dead at the scene of the crash, LA Fire announced. One was 25-years-old and the other two were both 30-years-old.

The crash took place at the 19700 block of W. Vanowen Street in Winnetka on Sunday evening. 

It's unclear how severe the injuries are to the seven people being evaluated.

It's also unclear at this moment what was the original cause of the accident.

Firefighters are currently on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide more information when it becomes available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

