Three children found dead in West Hills, mother being questioned

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

It was a Mothers Day tragedy in West Hills on Sunday. 

After someone called 911 early Sunday morning, authorities discovered three children between the ages of 8-unresponsive inside their house on the 22547 block of Victory Boulevard.

At 7:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. 

Two boys and one girl were found deceased when authorities entered the home. 

The mother of the children is being questioned by LAPD officers. 

The original report authorities received was about a shooting. 

This is a breaking news story and we will provide new information once it comes in.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 3:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

