Three-car crash closes road in Fountain Valley

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A three-car crash closed the road at Warner Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley Saturday. 

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Two pick-up trucks and a Tesla were involved in the crash. 

There are no reports from police yet on injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

January 27, 2024

