Three-car crash closes road in Fountain Valley
A three-car crash closed the road at Warner Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley Saturday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Two pick-up trucks and a Tesla were involved in the crash.
There are no reports from police yet on injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
