Watch CBS News
Local News

Three arrested for using tear gas at Hollywood protest

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Officers arrested and booked three people for using tear gas at a protest last Friday.

It happened outside of a Hollywood restaurant in the 5900 block of Franklin Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department believes the suspects handed out tear gas canisters to each other. Investigators believe they planned on confronting the protesters and baiting them into fights. 

Investigators first learned about the incident when two of the victims walked into the Hollywood station and told officers they performed a citizens' arrest on two of the suspects: Daniel Villeda Gonzalez and Kamrin Ivone. After filling out the proper paperwork, officers went to the scene and took custody of Gonzalez and Ivone. 

While there, a witness approached officers and told them about another man who allegedly attacked another person during the protest. The victim led officers to the suspect, Scott Hochstetter, who was later arrested. 

All three of the suspects were booked for Conspiracy and Unlawful Use of Tear Gas. 

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at (213) 972-2967 or 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous should call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. Tips can be submitted to their website, too.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 10:23 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.