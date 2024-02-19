Three arrested for using tear gas at Hollywood protest

Officers arrested and booked three people for using tear gas at a protest last Friday.

It happened outside of a Hollywood restaurant in the 5900 block of Franklin Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department believes the suspects handed out tear gas canisters to each other. Investigators believe they planned on confronting the protesters and baiting them into fights.

Investigators first learned about the incident when two of the victims walked into the Hollywood station and told officers they performed a citizens' arrest on two of the suspects: Daniel Villeda Gonzalez and Kamrin Ivone. After filling out the proper paperwork, officers went to the scene and took custody of Gonzalez and Ivone.

While there, a witness approached officers and told them about another man who allegedly attacked another person during the protest. The victim led officers to the suspect, Scott Hochstetter, who was later arrested.

All three of the suspects were booked for Conspiracy and Unlawful Use of Tear Gas.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at (213) 972-2967 or 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous should call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. Tips can be submitted to their website, too.