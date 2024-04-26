Threatening social media post prompts increased police presence at San Bernardino County high school

Hesperia Unified School District officials announced an increase of law enforcement presence Friday at Oak Hills High School after a threatening video posted earlier in the week caught the district's attention and prompted safety concerns on the campus.

A district letter to parents and the school community said that the video was brought to the attention of both the district and law enforcement Thursday night.

"The video shows several males in a home, wearing hoodies and cursing several individuals by first name while covering their faces. One of the individuals appears to be holding a weapon," the district letter said.

A police investigation determined that the video seems to have been posted earlier in the week, but recently gained traction on social media.

Oak Hills High School is not mentioned in the video, and a threat was not made against a particular school, but with recent criminal activity at Oak Hills, the district chose to increase police presence at that school as a precautionary measure. Also, district officials said that social media rumors claimed that the people in the video were involved in a recent incident at the campus.

On Tuesday, a student accused of carrying a loaded gun on Oak Hills High School campus was arrested. An approximate hour-long lockdown put the student body on edge as rumors circulated during the lockdown that there were multiple shooters, as well as other rumors.

"Contrary to social media rumors, the individuals in this video were not involved in the incident at OHHS on Tuesday 4/23/24," district officials said. Despite Oak Hills not being mentioned, nor any particular threat made, the district still chose to increase police presence "Out of an abundance of caution."