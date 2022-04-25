Threat forces Huntington Beach City Hall into lockdown

A threat involving a possibly armed suicidal person put Huntington Beach City Hall on lockdown Monday morning.

The situation unfolded sometime before 9 a.m. at Huntington Beach Civic Center, located in the 2000 block of Main Street.

Huntington Beach police reported that the suspect had been "isolated" to a specific area. Police said the person may be armed.

Huntington Beach City Hall and police headquarters remained on lockdown as of 10:30 a.m.

A lockdown order at Huntington Beach High School was lifted, police said.

