Thousands rally for LGBTQ rights during inaugural "Drag March" in West Hollywood

Draped in rainbow flags and with many in full drag, thousands took over Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood to march in solidarity with the LGBTQ community facing discrimination across the United States.

"In the words of our lord and savior Michelle Obama, 'When they go low we go high,' and that's what we're here to do," said one marcher named Glitterous.

The inaugural "Drag March" was a show of support for those identifying as LGBTQ all over the nation and as a resistance to recent anti-LGBTQ legislation enacted in the United States.

"This year alone more than 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation has been introduced and passed throughout the United States," said Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Organizers echoed Hollendoner's sentiments and said that these bills especially target transgender people across the country.

"These bills directly target transgender people by denying them access to gender-affirming care and criminalizing free gender expression," Hollendoner said. "They seek to ban books that include LGBTQ people — erase us from history lessons and force queer people back into the closet."

Politicians and Pride activists rallied the crowd before the march, drawing attention to the fight.

"It's an abomination to see our LGBTQ+ community constantly used as a target of hatred because they are failing and they know they're wrong," said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

After the march, the City of West Hollywood reiterated its support for the drag community as city officials signed a resolution to help artists and performers feel safe. She denounced anti-drag laws being drafted in some states. The march and resolutions were appreciated by many in the crowd.

"What world are we in? said marcher Rox. "What dystopian world are we in? It's just getting more and more degraded through bad policies.

Many took this march as an opportunity to create a better, more tolerant world for those that come after them.

"We owe it to our young people to create a world where they can grow up knowing they're loved, respected and valued no matter who they are or whom they love," said Hollendoner.