Thousands of sterilized mosquitoes released throughout Inland Empire

All of the late-season rain falling on Southern California has created the possibility of a bad mosquito season this year. However, vector control specialists have devised a way to reduce the population, even though it may seem counterproductive.

The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control is the first district in California to release sterilized, young male mosquitos into the wild. The technique has been so successful that the organization plans more releases in the Inland Empire.

"Sounds like good science to me," Upland resident Patrick Mallen said.

Mallen lives in one of the cities that received the initial delivery of sterilized mosquitoes. He expressed his excitement for the novel approach to controlling the annoying critters.

"Spraying caustic chemicals and pesticides, that's not gonna cut it," he said. "Cause they just build an immunity to that. They don't have any offspring, then you don't have to worry about getting rid of them."

The method is touted as an environmentally friendly way to reduce mosquitos and prevent the spread of disease. While it may seem counterproductive, it interrupts the species' reproductive cycle.

"Female mosquitoes will only mate once in their lifetime, so any sperm that they receive from the sterilized males will sterilize the eggs, and they won't hatch," ecologist Ale Macias said.

Seeing the program's success, other vector control districts in Los Angeles and Orange counties are starting similar pilot programs. They plan to release sterilized mosquitos in Tujunga-Sunland and Mission Viejo.

Ecologists said that while there will be more mosquitos initially the males do not bite.