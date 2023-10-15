Watch CBS News
Thousands of runners lace up for Long Beach Marathon

By KCAL-News Staff

Thousands of runners Sunday were lacing up their shoes to participate in the Long Beach Marathon. 

Approximately 10,000 runners were participating in the half-marathon, which started at 7:30 a.m., and another 3,000 runners were participating in the full marathon. 

Among those participants were legacy runners, meaning those who have participated in the marathon for every year since its start. 

"Long Beach is my hometown so I am always gonna run there," said Kenneth Williams. 

The scenic route was mostly on a flat surface. 

Road closures include eastbound Shoreline Drive, Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard, westbound Shoreline Drive, Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village and Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway. 

