Thousands of items of illegal wildlife contraband seized at LAX since October

Thousands of pieces of wildlife contraband seized at LAX since October

Los Angeles International Airport officials say that thousands of items of illegal wildlife contraband have been seized by inspectors since October, with some items like turtle skulls, kangaroo meat and elephant toenails being taken.

Some skulls detained by CBP inspectors at LAX. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Since the beginning of 2024 fiscal year — Oct. 1, 2023 — to date, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists ... in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials detained 4,227 animal and plant products for violating wildlife laws and regulations and international endangered species conventions," said Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a statement.

Among the items that have been detained are crocodile skulls, jerky, belts, wallets, taxidermy baby crocodiles, turtle skulls, skinsk, kangaroo meat, tails, ears, elephant toenails, exotic butterflies, peacock feathers, sea shells, coral, sea cucumbers, shark cartilages and sea lion oil gelcaps.

An exotic butterfly detained by CBP inspectors at LAX. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Ruiz says that the seized products arrived in individual packages that arrived via airmail from Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, China, Thailand, Mexico, Peru and the United Kingdom. All were addressed to various addresses across the United States.

"You'll find many wildlife and plant products for sale around the world," Ruiz said. "As an international traveler, you can support conservation worldwide by asking questions and learning the facts before you buy any wildlife or plant product. Just because you find an item for sale does not mean it is legal to import."

Piece of coral detained by CBP inspectors at LAX. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

He noted that some of the products may be illegally taken animals or plants and others may require permits before being brought back to the U.S.

"Illegal wildlife trafficking is one of the most profitable natural resource crimes," said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP port director of LAX. "It encompasses the harvesting and selling of wildlife and wildlife products to be used as medicine, fashion, food or pets sold to consumers."

Information on permits is available by visiting the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's permits website.