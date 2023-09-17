Thousands gather on anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death for memorial protest in downtown LA

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to hold a memorial protest on the one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

Amini was 22-years-old when she was killed on Sept. 16, 2022 "at the hands of the Iranian regime," said a statement from the protest's organizer, Arezo Rashidian. She was in police custody at the time of her death, after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

"This demonstration and revolution really should be called 'Mahsa Revolution.' Is existing and is going to be continue until the Islamic Republic destroyed," said Farzad Farhani, one of the rally's organizers.

Her death caused a global movement, with protests occurring worldwide to express solidarity with the Iranian people who continue to demand justice for Amini and raise awareness of the "atrocities committed by the Iranian regime."

"What's going on really? Why they are doing this to my country, Iran?," asked Holly Nadari, one of the protestors. "My people is need help."

On Saturday, protestors chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and holding signs to match gathered outside of Los Angeles City Hall, reminiscent of the protests that began in late-2022 and continued into early-2023.

Amini's death is one of hundreds in recent months, with many crediting the government's oppression in Iran. Death tolls increased as the wave of protests over her killing began to mount.

"Women in America experience oppression in the subtle ways. But, we are not being executed in the street for not wearing a headscarf and there's real physical violence happening in Iran," said Sara Ghassemzadeh, one of the demonstrators.

Community leaders and human rights activists spoke at the protest, similar to the rallies being held around the world on Saturday. They say that the global turnout is important, to show that they have support against a government that is working so hard to silence their nation.

"These are mothers who just want their children to have a brighter future. These are girls who want to be able to go to school without being poisoned. These are women who just want to walk in the streets, to sing, to dance. The basic liberties that we take for granted," said Beverly Hills Councilmember Sharon Nazarian, who was born in Iran, at the event.