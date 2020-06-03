Thousand Oaks Woman Arrested For Pepper Spraying Teen Protester From Her Car

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A 46-year-old Thousand Oaks woman has been arrested on charges of pepper spraying a protester from her car Saturday night, an incident which was caught on cell phone video.

Amy Atkisson was arrested on allegations that she pepper sprayed a 16-year-old girl who was taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Lynn Road at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports.

In the video, a woman appears to lower the window of her car while sitting at a red light and then spray the protester. Several other protests then rush to get her license plate.

Deputies were able to track her down and take her into custody Tuesday. She was arrested on one felony count of unlawful use of tear gas.

"In California, it is a criminal offense to use pepper spray against another person out o anger or in a way that is not considered self-defense"



This is not right, we should not attack each other!#thousandoaks #BlackLivesMatter #thousandoaksprotest pic.twitter.com/S3L7tKINFP — Wedding Pup (@weddingpup) June 1, 2020

She was booked and released. Her next court date is scheduled for July 31.