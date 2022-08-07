Third victim in White House lightning strike identified as Los Angeles resident

Los Angeles native Brooks Lambertson was identified as one of the three people who died after being struck by lightning just outside of the White House on Thursday, his family and employer confirmed on Saturday.

A married couple from Wisconsin and another person were also hit by lightning strikes on Thursday night in our nation's capital.

The couple, who were both in their mid-70s, were celebrating its 56-year wedding anniversary.

The fourth person injured is still in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

Lambertson, who was 29-years-old, previously worked in marketing for the Clippers before becoming a vice president for City National Bank, the bank announced in a press release.

He was in Washington D.C. for a business trip.

Lambertson lived in Downtown Los Angeles but is originally from Sacramento.

Farbod Esnaashari, who covers for the Clippers for Sports Illustrated and interned with Lambertson for the franchise, took to Twitter to share some words about his former colleague.