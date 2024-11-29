Thieves steal Christmas decorations from Long Beach photo studio

Cameras in front of a Long Beach photo studio captured a pair of grinches stealing its Christmas decorations Tuesday morning.

"We were so disappointed to see that someone would come and steal Christmas decorations in the middle of the holidays," owner Marni Farmer said.

The two thieves were recorded stealing a vintage plastic snowman and Santa from F/8 Studios. Farmer hopes the clear images of the suspects will help investigators identify and eventually arrest them.

"Our goal is to always bring cheer to our community and our clients who come to visit us and for someone to come, to take something off of our front porch that isn't theirs was really upsetting," Farmer said.

This is not the first time the studio has been burglarized. Last July, the business on Orange Avenue had $50,000 worth of cameras and equipment stolen. The suspects in that theft have not been arrested.

Loyal clients hoping to get a picture with Santa were happy to chastize the crooks.

"What should Santa bring them for Christmas?" South Gate resident Danny Delgado said. "A lump of coal? Even that's too much for them."

The Riveras, who came dressed in matching pajamas for their holiday pic, didn't have nice words for either of the culprits.

"It's just upsetting how people can be during that season especially stealing from Santa is crazy though," Long Beach resident Mia Rivera said.

Despite the bad news, the studio owners got a call from someone in the community offering to buy new decorations for their front yard.