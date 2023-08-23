Thieves pillage Beverly Hills wig shop serving women and children who are battling cancer

Thieves break in, steal wigs meant for women and children going through chemotherapy

The owner of the Wig Fairy in Beverly Hills is furious, among other emotions, that a group of thieves broke into her shop and stole pieces meant for women and children going through chemotherapy or other serious conditions that lead to hair loss.

"It hurts not because of our inventory because that can be replaced, right, that's not it. It's just so many people so many people that are going through their hair loss it's like I need it now," said owner Mona, who only wished to share her first name.

She shared security camera footage of three people shattering her business' front door at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. They thrashed her shop as they grabbed every wig they could carry.

Mona, who held back tears as she talked to KCAL News, said her clients come from all over the country, often straight from the doctor, to pick out a wig to cover their thinning hair. She said that many customers come in not wanting empathy, but hoping to find a realistic hairpiece.

"They come in they're like at their weakest moment," she said. "Then you get that little kid that is like 'Mommy, all my friends are gonna know."

The wigs are made of human hair with each piece's cut, texture, color and fit personalized for each customer. Mona said they take weeks to create and cost between $2,000 and $4,000 each.

The thieves were in the store for about two and a half minutes. During that time, they stole dozens of wigs.

Mona said she and her team spent the day calling her clients and delivering the bad news to her customers.

"It's not a basic designer purse, not shoes. It's not something I can grab another box in the back," she said. "Everything is customized, so that's again where the heartbreaking comes from, the kids that are starting school these days... and I was like 'oh you know your wig. I'm so sorry mom, can you bring her back in again?'"

Mona said she is still calculating the loss of inventory. While she was stunned this happened, Mona said she was not surprised.

"We live in Beverly Hills, We see it all day long and all the stores are getting robbed on a daily basis," she said.