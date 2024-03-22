Thieves break through drywall before robbing Santee Alley store

Security camera footage captured the moments after a pair of thieves broke through drywall to rob a small Santee Alley jewelry store.

"Honestly, I was shocked, you know, because I never expected this to happen to me," owner Jair Guzman said.

The robbers ransacked a shop adjacent to Guzman's before breaking down the drywall and grabbing everything they could. The rumbling caused the security camera to send an alert to Guzman who triggered the store's alarm from home.

Security camera footage shows two men ransacking the small jewelry store. Jair Refugio-Guzman

The loud sirens sent the thieves squirming out of the shop with all of the jewelry they could stuff into their pockets.

"This is where I eat. This is where I feed my family from. Anything that I lose, anything that gets stolen I have to put it back," Guzman said. "It's a loss."

Guzman said that while he is very proud of what he sells, much of his merchandise is not worth much. He's surprised that someone went through the lengths they did to break in.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they are investigating the robbery.