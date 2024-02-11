"There needs to be justice," Highland family reacts after grandfather shot during road rage incident

Family demands justice after grandfather fatally shot in road rage incident outside of Walmart

A Highland family is demanding justice after their beloved grandfather was fatally shot during a road rage incident last week, where witnesses say he was simply trying to apologize for a crash he caused.

The shooting happened on Monday outside of the Walmart near the border of Highland and San Bernardino, where 57-year-old Jonathan Mauk was shot and killed over the fender bender in the parking lot.

"There's no actual body damage, there's a scratch in the paint," said Matthew Mauk, the victim's son. "That's the extent of the damage that he lost his life over."

He says that his father was driving his Chevrolet Camaro through the parking lot while heading to pick up salt and some soda on Monday, when he accidentally bumped another driver trying to back out of their parking space.

"The witnesses said that he got out and started apologizing, said he was responsible," Mauk said. "The person in the other vehicle pulled a gun and shot my father in the face."

The woman, who remains unidentified, then drove away from the parking lot.

Police told family that she was arrested the next day and charged with murder.

While their investigation continues, the family is demanding justice for the family man who they say cared deeply about his three children and two grandchildren.

"He's the most incredible person I've ever met," Mauk said. "I mean, my career in life, my love for cars, it's all reflections of him, it's all things we've done together."

They say his love of cars and willingness to help anyone, even strangers, made him a big part of the community for decades.

"We've had an overwhelming amount of support from the community, which I can't say enough how much that means to us," Mauk said.

The woman reportedly entered a not guilty plea when making her initial court appearance. She is scheduled to appear in court again later this week.

"There needs to be justice. They need to make sure she pays for what she's done," Mauk said.