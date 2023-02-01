The W Hotel in Hollywood turns into the "Whitney Houston Hotel"

The W Hotel transforms into the "Whitney Houston Hotel"

The W Hotel in Hollywood is turning into the "Whitney Houston Hotel" to honor the singer's life and career during Grammy week.

In partnership with Sony Music, the "Whitney Houston Hotel," will take place from February 1, 2023 to February 4, 2023. MAC Cosmetics, Proflowers and City National Bank will be sponsoring the event.

The events will include Sony's 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge, a memorabilia exhibit featuring photos of Whitney as well as several iconic gowns worn throughout her legendary career, a Whitney Houston pop-up shop with exclusive merch, electronics and more.

Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child, Amber Riley, Coco Jones, Baby Tate and Teddy Swims, Kiana Ledé, Georgia Ku and Natalie Jane are all slated to perform a medley of Houston's biggest hits.

Below is the complete list of events taking place at the Whitney Houston Hotel:

Wednesday, February 1:

The official unveiling of the Whitney Houston Hotel

Opening of the Sony's 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge

Opening of the Whitney Houston Pop-Up Retail Shop

Opening of the Whitney Houston Gallery featuring rare and iconic photos, as well as several gowns worn by Whitney throughout her career

Thursday, February 2:

Sony's 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge Artist Showcases

Friday, February 3:

Sony's 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge Whitney Houston Brunch and Panel Discussion Panel hosted by Kevin Frazier

Artist Showcases

Saturday, February 4:

Primary Wave 16th Annual Pre-Grammy Carpet & Party