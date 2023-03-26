The Point: Challenges and ramifications of indicting former Pres. Donald Trump and putting him on trial in New York

Former federal prosecutor on potential Trump indictment: "Could go either way" Former federal prosecutor on potential Trump indictment: "Could go either way" 08:59

For the past week, the political world has been held hostage by a social media post by former Pres. Donald Trump claiming that he was going to be arrested.

So far, he hasn't, but who knows what the next week will bring?

We explore the ins and outs of a potential case and political ramifications.

The Point

Annemarie McAvoy is a former federal prosecutor and a nationally-recognized expert in financial crimes, which made her just the person to talk to about the possibility that the 45th president could be indicted for allegedly falsifying business records.

Point of View

It's history in the making. A former president has never been indicted before. Political consultant O'Brien Murray and Attorney JC Polanco joined the show to sort out the political implications.

Your Point

The political world has been captivated by the possibility that Trump could face criminal charges. But how do New Yorkers feel?

Exclamation Point

In an exclusive conversation on CBS News New York, Kramer and McAvoy discussed the potential challenges of indicting the former president and putting him on trial in New York.

