"The Last Repair Shop," documentary following LAUSD's instrument maintenance team, wins Oscar

"The Last Repair Shop," a short documentary following the team that repair and maintain instruments for Los Angeles Unified School District music classes, won an Oscar on Sunday, and some students even got a chance to attend the Academy Awards show.

The film, co-directed by Ben Proudfoot and LAUSD alum Kris Bowers, follows the four person team that service the instruments and ensure that children get a chance to discover the wonders of music.

"'The Last Repair Shop' is about one of the last musical instrument repair shops in the country that ... resides within a public school district," Proudfoot said while speaking backstage at the Dolby Theatre at the 96th Academy Awards. "So, we're thrilled to announce a $15 million capital campaign to help shore up the repair shop."

"Everything helps, and I think it goes to show the power of the short documentary," he said. For more information on the fundraising program, visit The Last Repair Shop's website.

Donations will help fund the renovation of the current repair shop and help to establish an apprenticeship program to make sure that instruments can be serviced well into the future and beyond. Additionally, they will work to improve all facilities and "build pipelines of arts programming within neighborhoods," according to the website.

The film was in production for several years prior to its release, allowing the crew to capture the true essence of the work that goes in behind the scenes to make sure that LAUSD students are able to take advantage of the programs they're promised.

"We made this film on our own dime for many years, four years," Proudfoot said. "To see the impact that its making on students' lives at the end of the day is just incredible. And we really hope that this film has a lasting impact here in Los Angeles and beyond."

The Los Angeles Times Studios and Searchlight co-distributed the film.

Both Proudfoot and Bowers made sure to stress the importance of music education and how it helped mold them as they continued to grow.

"I played saxophone for a short while, those instruments were incredibly important, and whenever they were broken or needed repair, I assumed they were being sent to the manufacturer," Bowers said. "I never thought about how they were being repaired. And so when Ben told me about the story, I immediately realized — it never dawned on me the people that go behind the scenes to make sure that this young kid that needs to play this piano every day has that piano. And so, for me, the moment that Ben told me about it was the moment that I felt like this was a story that needed to be told."

"There are so many programs and foundations and people that are looking to find the next great musical talent," Proudfoot said. "Who's the next great prodigy and how do we put them into a great track so they can become great musicians? But there's also an incredible social benefit for music education of everybody who doesn't become a professional musician. I loved learning playing piano. I learned about discipline, I learned about harmony. I learned about listening, collaboration, etc. And that's what this film is about. It's about access for everyone regardless of where you come from and whatever your story is, music is accessible to you."

"Thank you for sharing this inspirational story with the world," said a post from LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho after the film's award was announced. "We are beyond proud of our craftspeople and students."

The district is one of the last in the nation that provides free, working instruments to their student body — a service they have offered since 1959.

Proudfoot and Bowers were joined by some lucky LAUSD students on Sunday, who got dolled up and ready to hit the red carpet ahead of the show, fittingly transported to the venue on a school bus.

"This is the most special vehicle I have ever driven in in my life," Proudfoot said. "We're gonna be so proud rolling down the 101 south to the Academy Awards."

Ismerai Calcaleo Lopez, a Roosevelt High School student, was one of those students joined by KCAL News' Suzanne Marques as she got red carpet ready.

"I mean, I'm going to the Oscars," she said. "I was nervous, but now, looking in the mirror I do not recognize myself."

Along with students, cast members and production crew also joined the pre-party festivities at Proudfoot's house as they got ready for the big moment.