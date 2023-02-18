The Ice House reopens in Pasadena with newly renovated inside

An iconic comedy club in Pasadena is reopening for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns forced it to shut its doors.

The Ice House, known as the oldest comedy club in the United States, features a brand-new inside that is completely renovated. Comedian Margaret Cho performed Thursday night, and legendary show host and comedian Arsenio Hall put on a set Friday night.

"It's a beautiful venue now," said Kevin Dorse who was at a show Friday night. "It's really exciting for Pasadena to have this world-class venue."

The Lakers team co-owner Johnny Buss is now the owner of the Ice House. "I just wanted it to survive in the spot where it originated," he said.

The venue will also offer open-mic nights for new comedians.