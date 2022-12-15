The Grand Park menorah is part of the national Shine a Light campaign.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles held its annual Community Leaders Hanukkah Candle Lighting ceremony at Grand Park today, unveiling the giant menorah.

Mayor Karen Bass said during the ceremony that this year's holiday comes at a time of rising antisemitism and other forms of hate. Bass said a report released last week shows that hate crimes are at their highest levels since 2002, but she is hopeful for peace in Los Angeles.

"As we approach the start of Hanukkah on Sunday, which kicks off the whole holiday season this year, I hope all of Los Angeles will join me in seeking to build a city filled with love, acceptance and belonging and community where neighbors come out for one another and where strangers help each other out," said Bass.

Grand Park's menorah installation is part of the nationwide Shine a Light campaign, fighting antisemitism.

The "Shine a Light on Antisemitism" campaign kicked off last year, the first night of Hanukkah from the national menorah-lighting ceremony at the White House, one of the campaign's launch events.

Campaign founders stated that the campaign is meant to be a long-term way to engage the problem of antisemitism