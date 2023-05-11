The Go-To Girlfriend: Mother's Day gift ideas
Life style expert Sadie Murray from 'The Go-To Girlfriend' has some perfect gift ideas to surprise your mom with on Mother's Day this weekend. She has fabulous gift ideas for all types of mommas out there.
1. For a stylish mama, get here some fitflop slides
2. The new mama, check out vivvi & bloom 2-in-1 bath time collection
3. For the self care mama, give the gift of a good hair day, every day with Redken acidic liquid conditioner from ulta or redken.com
4. The hostess mama could always use a new veweet nikita set or lovecasa soup bowls
5. The spa lover mama, mara "the everything set" is perfect
