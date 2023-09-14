Watch CBS News
Local News

The Go-To Girlfriend: Fall beauty forecast

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Go-To Girlfriend: Fall beauty products
The Go-To Girlfriend: Fall beauty products 04:56

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray joins us to talk about some fall beauty products that are worth the hype!

  1. Bare faced trend: NassifMD Vitamin C Serum, $60
  2. Ultra-hydrated lips trend: Lanolips 12-Hour Overnight Lip Mask, $17.85
  3. 90's hair volume trend: DESIGNME PUFF.ME volumizing treatment whip, $30
  4. Butterfly hair cut and bouncy curls: BeachWaver Curling Iron, $99
  5. Metallic eyes: Urban Decay Naked Metal Mania Eye Shadow Palette, $54
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 11:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.