The Container Store will now accept Bed Bath & Beyond's famous 20% off coupon — but act now
Don't throw away those now-expired Bed Bath & Beyond single-item coupons just yet.
The Container Store announced on Wednesday that it will be accepting Bed Bath & Beyond's famous "20% off a single item coupon" until May 31st, following the home goods chain's announcement that it has filed for bankruptcy and will be shuttering its stores.
"Bring in a blue coupon to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college," the company wrote on Twitter, adding a winky face emoji to cheekily address their competitor's downfall.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Monday that it had declared bankruptcy, chalking up many of its difficulties to a slow acclimation to the modern-day e-commerce model of purchasing.
Tuesday was the last day that Bed Bath & Beyond accepted its iconic blue coupons, and has now initiated its closing sales as storefronts liquidate their inventory. The company plans to shut all of its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations by the end of June.
The Container Store has 8 locations In Southern California: Century City, Costa Mesa, El Segundo, Farmers Market, Oxnard, Pasadena, San Diego and Thousand Oaks.
for more features.