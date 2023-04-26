The Container Store will now accept Bed Bath & Beyond's famous 20% off coupon — but act now

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores Bed Bath & Beyond going out of business after bankruptcy filing 01:53

Don't throw away those now-expired Bed Bath & Beyond single-item coupons just yet.

The Container Store announced on Wednesday that it will be accepting Bed Bath & Beyond's famous "20% off a single item coupon" until May 31st, following the home goods chain's announcement that it has filed for bankruptcy and will be shuttering its stores.

So. Much. NEW. Bring in a blue coupon 😉 to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college. Terms and conditions apply. We're here for you. Welcome to the organization. #TheContainerStore pic.twitter.com/o8kp8csZC8 — The Container Store (@ContainerStore) April 26, 2023

"Bring in a blue coupon to receive 20% off a single item and experience our vast array of NEW products for college," the company wrote on Twitter, adding a winky face emoji to cheekily address their competitor's downfall.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Monday that it had declared bankruptcy, chalking up many of its difficulties to a slow acclimation to the modern-day e-commerce model of purchasing.

Tuesday was the last day that Bed Bath & Beyond accepted its iconic blue coupons, and has now initiated its closing sales as storefronts liquidate their inventory. The company plans to shut all of its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations by the end of June.

The Container Store has 8 locations In Southern California: Century City, Costa Mesa, El Segundo, Farmers Market, Oxnard, Pasadena, San Diego and Thousand Oaks.