The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday

Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce.

The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday.

Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines.

Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney."

The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year.

The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well.