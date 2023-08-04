The blue crewneck sweatshirt is all the rage with Swifties
A line for The Eras Tour merchandise popped up early outside SoFi Stadium Friday morning, as Swifties were eager to get their hands on the goods.
Among the tote bag, water bottle, T-shirts, bracelet and posters, one piece of merchandise is hot hot hot. It's the blue crewneck sweatshirt, selling for $65,
While most merchandise sold at the stands for The Eras Tour in the U.S. is available on the website, including a blue hoodie, the blue crewneck sweatshirt is exclusive to the shows – and the LA shows reportedly have the new version of the sweatshirt which includes international dates.
There was a merchandise stand outside the stadium Aug. 2 and there will be another one at Lake Park adjacent to SoFi Stadium, Sunday Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Taylor Swift's six The Eras Tour concerts at SoFi Stadium take place Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 7-9. StubHub is selling tickets for some of the dates.
for more features.