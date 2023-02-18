The 41st annual Pasadena Black History Parade & Festival is back after two year hiatus

The 41st annual Pasadena Black History Parade & Festival is back on, Saturday, Feb.18

The 41st annual Pasadena Black History Parade & Festival is back on Saturday, Feb.18 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It's one of the largest and longest-running Black history parades in Southern California.

This year's theme is "Celebrating our Excellence—The Legacy of Councilmember John J. Kennedy."



It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting at North Fair Oaks Avenue and Mountain View Street and ends at Robinson Park. The Festival at Robinson Park runs noon to 4 p.m.

The parade's celebrity grand marshal is our own Jim Hill, CBS Los Angeles sports director and sports anchor. Hill is a former defensive back who played in the National Football League for teams including the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns.

Two Pasadena natives and sitting Los Angeles County Superior Court judges, Pamela Dansby and Tara Newman, will serve as community grand marshals.

The family-friendly festival will feature live performances by R&B artist MAJOR. and the band Luv from Abuv.

There is food to purchase, informational booths, a children's zone, and a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fair.

The following streets will be closed for the parade and festival during the times listed. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving through the area.

• Hammond Street between Fair Oaks Avenue and Morton Avenue, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

• Morton Avenue between Mountain Street and Hammond Street, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

• Fair Oaks Avenue between Woodbury Road and Harriet Street, 7 a.m.- noon

• Fair Oaks Avenue between Mountain Street and Woodbury Road, 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

• Mountain Street between Raymond Avenue and Sunset Street, 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.