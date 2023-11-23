Thanksgiving Day runners participate in Drumstick Dash, Turkey Trot

There will be several distance runs Thursday, including the Drumstick Dash, billed by organizers as the largest Thanksgiving Day run in Los Angeles County, with approximately 7,500 participants expected.

The race benefits Hope the Mission, a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness.

The race is set to start at 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Weddington Street in North Hollywood.

Turkey Trot Los Angeles helps raise money for those in need for The Midnight Mission. The event consists of a 5K at 8 a.m., a 10K at 9 a.m., the mile-long "Widdle Wobble" for children ages 2 to 12 at 10:15 a.m. and a mile-long Dog Jog at 7:30 a.m.

The course begins at City Hall, goes around Grand Park, passes the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Broad Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art, concluding at City Hall.

More than 4,000 runners and walkers are expected, some dressed as Thanksgiving turkeys, pilgrims and pies, organizers said.

The goal is to raise $100,000, Berkovich said.

Other runs Thursday include the 30th annual Thanksgiving Day Run & Food Drive in La Cañada Flintridge; the Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot; the 13th annual College of the Canyons Turkey Trot in Santa Clarita; and the Turkey Trot 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon in Santa Monica.