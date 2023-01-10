Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.

One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.

The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.

it is unknown if there were any injuries.