Tesla driver dead after running off road, hitting tree in Encino

A fatal crash Saturday, in the early morning hours, claimed the life of one person in Encino.

The driver of a gray Tesla was traveling at an "unsafe speed" westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of White Oak Avenue, when it ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, 52-year-old Richard Mortiz of Van Nuys, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.