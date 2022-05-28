Watch CBS News
Tesla driver dead after running off road, hitting tree in Encino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A fatal crash Saturday, in the early morning hours, claimed the life of one person in Encino. 

The driver of a gray Tesla was traveling at an "unsafe speed" westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of White Oak Avenue, when it ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division. 

The sole occupant of the vehicle, 52-year-old Richard Mortiz of Van Nuys, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

No other information was immediately available. 

First published on May 28, 2022 / 4:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

