Tesla driver dead after running off road, hitting tree in Encino
A fatal crash Saturday, in the early morning hours, claimed the life of one person in Encino.
The driver of a gray Tesla was traveling at an "unsafe speed" westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of White Oak Avenue, when it ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, 52-year-old Richard Mortiz of Van Nuys, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
No other information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.