Watch CBS News
Local News

Terminally ill San Bernardino woman surprised with Super Bowl tickets

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Dream Foundation surprises terminally ill San Bernardino woman with Super Bowl tickets
Dream Foundation surprises terminally ill San Bernardino woman with Super Bowl tickets 00:59

It's an unforgettable surprise for a young San Bernardino woman battling a terminal illness.  

super-bowl.jpg
Kellirae Cox and her family will be in Phoenix and Glendale, AZ for this year's Super Bowl. KCAL News

Kellirae Cox, 21, was a cheerleader at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside and showed off her dance moves after the Dream Foundation granted her wish of going to the Super Bowl. 

"This means so much to me," Cox said in sign language. "I have all the support."

She attended the school since she was 3 years old.

"It feels like a fantasy really," Cox said. 

She and her family will be greeted like VIPs when they arrive in Phoenix for the "Super Bowl Experience" on Saturday.

The Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.