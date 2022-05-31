Tens of thousands of musicians join in to honor fallen service members for 'Taps Across America'

Musicians of all ages took time to remember their friends, families and comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice by playing the last song many of them heard as they laid their loved one to rest.

"Somebody has passed on — flown west," said Marine Corps veteran Darcy Vernier. "Especially for the people who knew the individual. It's kind of a fitting goodbye in a lot of ways, a conclusion.

Vernier served during the Vietnam War, flying helicopters to and from battlefields, many of which were loaded with wounded Marines.

"Most of my job was trying to get guys out of horrible situations," he said. "Mostly medevacs and recons."

When he wasn't flying, Vernier spent his time doing one of his favorite activities — playing the trumpet.

"I was able to find some of the notes," he said. "There's not a lot of fingering in Taps."

Taps is unique to the United States military and is traditionally played during funerals and other memorial services.

While the Marine veteran has not played the song in almost 50 years, this Memorial Day Vernier joined tens of thousands of musicians for Taps Across America, honoring the many service members who have died.

The event was created by CBS New's Steve Hartman during the thick of the pandemic when the traditional parades were canceled.

The new tradition to honor the fallen was played at 3 p.m. local time throughout the country, bringing together musicians of all ages like Kenji Fujimoto, who was inspired by his grandfather.

"He was a World War II veteran in the 442nd Regiment," said Fujimoto. "I think it's a beautiful way to celebrate my grandfather as a veteran as well as... anyone else who has relatives who are veterans."

Fujimoto played in unison with his fellow classmates from La Crescenta.

College musician Norah Krantz said she hopes Taps Across America inspires more people to embrace the art, as the event invites everyone, professional or not, to join.

"You can have professional musicians do it but it's also important for people who are not professional musicians to engage in music," she said. "I think it's really important and it's a good reason to pick up an instrument."

The powerful notes of Taps not only provoke emotion but when played on Memorial Day, helps acknowledge the true meaning of the holiday.

"It's a reminder," said Vernier. "And at the cemetery, you would see all this empty green grass waiting for more and more to come through. Is there an end to this? Doesn't seem to be."