Temperatures to drop as a cold early-season storm comes down to Southern California

Winter may be making its first appearance in Southern California as a cold, early-season storm sweeps across the Golden State.

The storm is expected to bring in a few quick-hitting showers to most areas but some moderate bursts are possible as the cold front pushes through the region.

The biggest change some residents can look forward to will be in temperatures. As the storm travels down across the Southland so will the temperatures. By tomorrow afternoon Southern California residents will want to wear an extra layer as strong winds and cool temps will combine to give us a bit of wind-chill.

There is a decent chance that snow may fall onto the I-5 Freeway through the Grapevine which may impact traffic through the main artery connecting central and Southern California. The San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains might start to see some snowflakes too, but this will depend on how much moisture manages to move onto the slopes.

Regardless, temperatures at the local resorts on Thursday will be around or blowing freezing.

Overnight lows across Southern California are expected to be chilly until the weekend but daytime temperatures should rebound to a comfortable level.