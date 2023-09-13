Temecula school district adopts new flag display policy: Only U.S. and state flags

The Temecula school board approves a policy to limit which flags can be flown on school property

The Temecula school board approved a new policy Tuesday that limits what flags can be displayed on school grounds – allowing only the United States and state flags on district properties.

The policy document does not specify which flags are barred, but if any other flag is to be displayed, it would need the superintendent's approval.

"No flag other than the United States of America and State of California may be displayed on school grounds, including classrooms, unless it is a country, state, or United States military flag used solely for educational purposes within the adopted curriculum," the policy reads.

Establishing such a flag policy comes at a time when controversy surrounding the display of pride flags is gaining momentum in some communities.

Back in June, the Chino Valley Unified School District school board adopted a similar flag-display policy.

Both school districts also adopted gender parental notification policies.

The Temecula school board's new flag policy also stipulates that if a student chooses to not recite the Pledge of Allegiance, they "shall maintain a respectful silence."