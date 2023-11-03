Temecula man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in landmark fentanyl-related homicide case

A 15-year to life sentence was handed down to a Temecula man Friday morning, following a first-of-its-kind second-degree murder conviction for selling a fentanyl-laced pill to a woman who died after taking it.

A jury found Vicente David Romero, 34, guilty on Aug. 31 of second-degree murder for the death of 26-year-old Kelsey King in 2020. The landmark conviction established a legal precedent for the prosecution and conviction of drug dealers implicated in other fentanyl-related deaths. As of August, Riverside County has 23 active homicide cases where prosecutors claim distributors actively knew they were selling tainted drugs that killed people.

"This verdict is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities, providing justice for victims, and holding those accountable who engage in the distribution of illicit fentanyl resulting in death," said Hestrin.

In order to cross the threshold of murder, prosecutors had to convince the jury that Romero knew the product he was selling would kill someone, and despite this knowledge continued to peddle the fentanyl-laced pill.

According to Hestrin, prosecutors called 10 witnesses and showed bodycam footage where Romero said he knowingly gave and split a fentanyl-laced pill known as "blue or M30" to King.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that carries a potency that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It's commonly mixed with illicit drugs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl-related overdose deaths increased by over 22% between 2020 and 2021. Overdose jumped in 2021 was nearly 22 times higher than in 2013.

In addition to the second-degree murder conviction, Romero admitted to five additional charges which carry a sentence of up to six years and eight months in prison.

There was a similar case that landed a conviction in Northern California, however, the plaintiff pleaded guilty rather than a jury convicting the person.