Temecula makes Money magazine's "50 best places to live in the U.S." list

Temecula named as one of the best places to live in the United States

The little Riverside County town of Temecula is getting big praise. Money magazine named it one of the 50 best places to live in the nation.

The magazine says this year's Best Places to Live list celebrates cities and towns where a thriving economy meets affordability, diversity and an exceptional quality of life. It listed Temecula as "The perfect place to raise a glass (and a family)."

With now 50 wineries, Temecula's vines and wine bring many visitors to the area every year—but it's the small-town charm that keeps them.

The mayor of Temecula, James "Stew" Stewart, says living in Temecula is like living in a Hallmark movie.

"I think it's that hometown feel. I think everybody feels like they're in a small town. It's 110,000, but when you come to old town you run into people you've known for years," Stewart said.

Cathy and Dan Gibson moved to Temecula in the '90s to open a greenhouse business and now own a Small Barn restaurant and a winery. They realize their little city isn't such a secret anymore.

"We love being able to wake up and have balloons fly over our heads in the morning going by and seeing people go horseback riding the wineries to have all this in our home it's a blessing," Cathy said.

Money magazine described Temecula as more affordable than Los Angeles or San Diego and as a community-focused town with good schools and easy access to nature. Palm Springs and Joshua Tree National Park are close by.

Dean Norris owns Swing Inn Cafe and a few acting credits and moved to the area from Los Angeles more than 20 years ago.

"I got to a place in my career where I didn't have to be in LA to audition so I was able to come out here and glad we did," Norris said. "We stayed because we loved it! We had great neighbors great friends the kids loved the schools."

The only other California city to make the 2024 Best Places to Live list is Sacramento.