Teenager killed, two wounded after shooting at San Bernardino apartment complex

A shooting outside of a San Bernardino apartment complex left one person dead and two others wounded on Monday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex located in the 7000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue.

All three of the victims were taken to hospitals for additional treatment.

The teenage victim, now identified as 17-year-old Aaron Garcia, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other two victims, a 32-year-old female and a 43-year-old male, remain hospitalized as of Wednesday.

During the course of their investigation, deputies were able to identify Johnnie Gammage, 51, as their suspect, and took him into custody at the scene. He is currently being held at Central Detention Center for murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Christoper Crosswhite at (909) 387-3589.