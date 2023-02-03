Watch CBS News
Teenager killed, second victim in surgery after shooting in Montclair

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One teenager was killed and a second is hospitalized after a shooting in a Montclair parking lot late Thursday evening. 

The 15-year-old victim died at the hospital. The second victim was transported by a "third party" and is currently in surgery. Montclair police have not released a description of the second victim. 

According to the department's preliminary investigation, two groups gathered in a parking lot when gunfire erupted. Witnesses ran toward a Target which was across the street from the gathering. 

Officers were concerned that a suspect or suspects ran into the Target, prompting an evacuation. Authorities did not find any suspects inside and allowed employees as well as customers back into the store. 

Police have no suspects in custody.

February 2, 2023

