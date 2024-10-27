Watch CBS News
Teenager hospitalized after being shot in Reseda

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Reseda on Sunday afternoon. 

It happened at around 2 p.m. in the 7500 block of Canby Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but investigators say that the male juvenile was taken to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Their condition was not immediately known. 

There was no information available on a possible suspect or motive involved in the shooting. 

Video posted on the Citizen app showed as LAPD officers taped off a rear alleyway in the area. Several patrol cars were parked out front of the home where the scene was being investigated.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

