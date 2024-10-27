Teenager hospitalized after being shot in Reseda

A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Reseda on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 2 p.m. in the 7500 block of Canby Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but investigators say that the male juvenile was taken to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Their condition was not immediately known.

There was no information available on a possible suspect or motive involved in the shooting.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed as LAPD officers taped off a rear alleyway in the area. Several patrol cars were parked out front of the home where the scene was being investigated.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD.