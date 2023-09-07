Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cemented at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leave their prints at TLC Chinese Theater

The heroes in half-shells left their print in Hollywood today, as the TCL Chinese Theatre held a Thursday afternoon ceremony honoring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator, comic-book artist Kevin Eastman.

Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael added their webbed prints to cement, where they will forever rest alongside Keanu Reeves, the "Avengers: Endgame" cast, and Godzilla.

Eastman along with Peter Laird debuted the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series in 1984 before it was launched into an '80s animated series, then a '90s live-action series.

The latest in the series, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie was released Aug. 2, 2023.

