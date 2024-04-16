Teenage boy shot and killed near Inglewood

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a high school near Inglewood that happened on Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 10800 block of Western Avenue, in the unincorporated area of Westmont near Inglewood, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

They say that the incident was preceded by a series of fights at George Washington Preparatory High School, which is just about a third of a mile from where the shooting took place.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Detectives say that a person was interested was detained in connection to the incident. They did not provide any further information on the possible suspect.

It remains unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.