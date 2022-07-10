Watch CBS News
Teenage boy shot and killed in Anaheim

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Anaheim, an innocent victim of a gang-related shooting, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday in the 1100 block of North Acacia Street, according to Anaheim Police Department  Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The boy suffered "at least one gunshot wound,'' Carringer said. ``The unidentified suspect(s) fled the scene prior to officer arrival.''

Paramedics took the boy to a hospital where he was taken into surgery and was unfortunately pronounced dead, just before 11 p.m.

"Homicide detectives believe the victim was not a gang member, and completely innocent of any wrong doing,'' Carringer said. "The suspects however, are believed to be gang members.''  

