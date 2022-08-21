Teenage boy intentionally struck by 2 cars in Florence, police say
A teenager was intentionally struck by two vehicles in the Florence area, according to police.
The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along 66th Street and Avalon Boulevard.
It was there that police say a large party with about 150 people was underway and a fight broke out.
That's when police say the boy was intentionally struck by two vehicles. One of the vehicles struck a light pole and that driver ran from the scene.
A search continues for the suspects involved in this crime.
