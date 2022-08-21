Watch CBS News
Teenage boy intentionally struck by 2 cars in Florence, police say

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

A teenager was intentionally struck by two vehicles in the Florence area, according to police. 

The incident unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday along 66th Street and Avalon Boulevard. 

It was there that police say a large party with about 150 people was underway and a fight broke out. 

That's when police say the boy was intentionally struck by two vehicles. One of the vehicles struck a light pole and that driver ran from the scene. 

A search continues for the suspects involved in this crime. 

