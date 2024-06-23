Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenage boy fatally stabbed at first-ever community carnival in Palms area

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Teenage boy fatally stabbed at first-ever community carnival in Palms community
Teenage boy fatally stabbed at first-ever community carnival in Palms community 01:47

A teenage boy was fatally stabbed during the first-ever community carnival in the Palms community of Los Angeles. 

Police say a group of juveniles got into a fight around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at the first annual Palms Weekend Community Festival. The victim did not survive. His identity has not been released. The suspect and other teens involved in the fight all took off. An active search is underway for each. 

The event is a three-day carnival with live music, food, and games put together by the LAPD Pacific Area Boosters Association along with the Motor Avenue Association and L.A. City Council District 5. Organizers were hoping the event would become a new tradition in the neighborhood, bringing people together for a weekend of community and connection. 

Although there was a large police presence, LAPD Officer Christian Faulkner said, "there are windows of opportunity, unfortunately, that suspects can find and we can only cover so much of an area as much as we can."

The weekend carnival shut down early Saturday, following the stabbing. The carnival was expected to resume Sunday afternoon as scheduled. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 7:56 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.