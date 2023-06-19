Teen suspect sought in Norco homicide

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators are searching for a 17-year-old homicide suspect after a man was killed in his Norco residence on Saturday.

Investigators identified the suspect as Jaziel Valdez, 17-year-old resident of Norco. Valdez also uses an alias of Ivan Camacho. After the homicide occurred, Valdez stole a gray Chevrolet Silverado truck, CA license 6E80093, from Diaz' residence. Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault at a residence on the 300 block of Sixth Street at about 7:04 p.m. on June 17.

Gabriel Diaz, 40, was found at the scene with unspecified traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Investigators identified the suspect as 17-year-old Norco resident Jaziel Valdez, who also goes by the alias Ivan Camacho. Valdez allegedly stole a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with California license plates 6E80093, from the residence.

Stolen gray Chevrolet Silverado truck, CA license 6E80093 Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.

Anyone with information is urged by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to call 911.