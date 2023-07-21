Authorities identify teen killed in shooting outside Granada Hills Recreation Center

The 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot in at Petit Park in Granada Hills was identified on Friday.

Thomas Kornswiet was identified as the shooting victim by the Los Angeles County Medical-Coroner's office.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened on Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. near the Granada Hills Recreation Center at Petit Avenue and Chatsworth Street.

Upon arrival, they found Kornswiet suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two-year-old child was also wounded, suffering a gunshot to the torso, and taken to a nearby hospital where they are said to be in stable condition. Investigators believe that they were at the playground with their mother when the shooting happened.

As they continue their investigation, detectives are working to determine if the shooting is gang-related.

Due to a lack of cameras in the area, they are searching for video from homes in the area and continue to canvass the scene for any potential evidence left behind.

Classes and sports activities at the recreation center were canceled on Thursday because of the incident, but they were expected to fully reopen on Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact investigators at (818) 374-9550.