Teen killed after gun battle at South LA strip mall

One teen is dead after running away from what detectives described as a gun battle unfolding in a South Los Angeles strip mall parking lot late Thursday night.

The deadly shooting happened at about 10 p.m. near Alameda Street and Century Boulevard. Police said a teen, identified by his family as 14-year-old Alexander Aldana was behind the wheel of a Cadillac SUV. He was trying to get away from the shootout when he was hit in the neck, causing him to crash into a tree, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A witness said the gunfight lasted only a few seconds but caused many in the area to drop to the ground and take cover. The witness' car was struck three times. At least four other cars in the lot had visible damage.

"We hit the panic alarm," Wingstop manager Armando Aguilera said. "One of my coworkers said 'It's gunshots. Be careful.' I just told everybody to just stay low. Get out of sight from the windows."

Detectives said officers found the teen unconscious behind the steering wheel. Parademics rushed him to the hospital where he later died. Officers detained a man and juvenile for questions but have not announced any arrests.

Other than the Aldana, no one else was wounded.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.