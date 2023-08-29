Tech Tuesday: Outdoor tech gadgets

Just in time for the last days of summer, Jessica Naziri with Techsesh.co has gathered a handful of her favorite outdoors game-changing gadgets.

1) Tivic ClearUP

If you plan on enjoying the time outdoors-- climbing that mountain, and hiking the trail, you don't want to leave without the Tivic ClearUP. It's a small handheld device to help with sinus pain and pressure from allergies, using gentle microcurrent waveforms (AKA vibrations). Imagine a trip outdoors where you can breathe better, sleep better, without feeling drowsy, experiencing sinus pressure, headaches, congestion, etc. No pills. No spray. No mess.

The way it works

Gentle microcurrents activate the body's natural response to fight sinus inflammation. The device locates areas of skin where gentle waveforms can pass most easily to nerves. Because ClearUP is small, reusable, and rechargeable you can take it with you on the go. The device is clinically proven for fast relief in 10 mins without side effects of medications like drowsiness, rapid heartbeat or upset stomach; 3 out of 4 users achieved relief with a single treatment.

Price: $249.99, Promo code for $50 off: CBS

2) evaSMART Personal Air Cooler

High temperatures are in full force and the time has come to break out your water floaties and air conditioners. Here's the thing, portable air conditioners are typically short-lived, barely effective machines that do little to stave off the worst of the summer heat. Enter the evaSMART Personal Air Cooler. This little device is like carrying around a walk-in freezer with you. It chills, purifies & humidifies.

You can control your cooling experience with a mobile app or voice assistant from any room. Connect it to your laptop, power bans or outlets with just a USB cable to keep it charged and running all day long

Price: $229

3) OUTIN Nano Portable Espresso Machine

It doesn't matter where you go this summer- to the moon or to the beach, the OUTIN Nano Portable Espresso Machine will keep you caffeinated anywhere.

I was drawn to the Outin because, unlike a vast majority of available models, it handles both coffee pods (specifically, of the Nespresso variety) and ground espresso — you simply have to swap out the pod holder for small container about half the size of a film canister that holds the ground coffee.

Price: $139.99

4) JBL Flip 5: Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, IPX7 Waterproof



Nothing says summer more than the music and drinks flowing. The JBL Flip 5: Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker has a PartyBoost feature, which allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound, or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. It also has up to 12 hours of playtime, so even after your guests go home you can take the party inside. The speakers are also IPX7 waterproof rated, making it perfect for use poolside and outdoors.

They also come in a variety of colors and can be personalized with your favorite photos, custom artwork, etc.

Price: $89.95

5) Ember Travel Mug 2

It can keep a beverage at your desired temperature for three hours while on the go, or all day when on the included charging coaster. The temperature can be set from 120°F to 145°F, which is hot.

Price: $199