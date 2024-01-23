New tech gadgets to help you with your goals

If you've slipped up on your New Year's resolutions, you can still hit the reset button!

Whether you're aiming to get fit, get your mind right or be super organized, there are tech tools out there to make your journey smoother. Tech expert Jessica Naziri has the latest technology to help you with your goals.

1. Amazon Echo Frames

For New Years resolutions, these are particularly useful because you can wear them throughout the day (they come in prescription ready, sunglass or blue light lenses) and Alexa can help you stay organized—for example, just ask to add milk to your shopping list, or set a reminder to take out the trash while you're out walking the dog, without pulling out your phone.

2. Tapouts

This preventative mental healthcare for kids is an interactive program that teaches kids skills they don't learn in school - like managing emotions and building resilience–through games and activities. Kids join a group of similar-aged peers for expert-led virtual coaching sessions, once a week for 30 minutes.

Through games and activities, kids ages 4-16 progressively learn skills for resilience, drawing on best practices in psychology and education. More than 25,000 families have tested it out, and 77% of parents said their child was less stressed after 16 weeks. Plus, 93% of kids said the sessions were fun.

To try it out - take the assessment on tapouts.com and use code CBSLA for your first month of tapouts free.

3. Echo Show 15

This is a great one to keep the whole family organized. You can easily view your shared family calendar, personal sticky notes, and to-do lists. You can also ask Alexa for daily meal inspiration tailored for you, including recipes, food delivery options, and more. Plus, you can control your smart house by just asking Alexa to turn on and off the lights, or set a routine to turn on the porch lights when it gets dark.

4. ALO MOVES

Get healthier without even going to a gym. Instead of resorting to the same old list of unsustainable goals for the New Year, Alo Moves has a series on the platform to help members implement healthy and holistic wellness routines that'll keep them inspired for the next 365 days and more. From a short-form education series on sleep, nutrition-- to a wellness playlist. The playlists, broken down into three levels - Beginner, Moderate, and Advanced, aid members in establishing a fitness and wellness regimen with a strong foundation that intensifies throughout the month.

5. RhinoShield AcquaStand Magnetic Bottle

When last-minute meetings, online classes, or trendy filming strikes, you desperately need a phone stand—but it's never there! It's precisely at that moment when you realize just how challenging it can be to prop up your phone. Attach, detach, in a snap. With AquaStand's magnetic grip, it perfectly aligns with your MagSafe compatible phone.